Fire responding to reported vehicle over embankment around Commonage Road

Commonage Road is reportedly closed Tuesday morning due to slippery conditions and motor vehicle incidents.

Vernon Fire and Rescue Services responded to reports of a vehicle over an embankment north of Predator Ridge on Commonage Road around 8:30 a.m. Nov. 10.

The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

Motorists are urged to drive to conditions after Monday’s snowfall.

More information to come.

