Committee will build upon aquatic centre feasibility study in Golden and Area A

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD), with the support of the Town of Golden, is asking the communities of Golden and Electoral Area A to assess the feasibility of a new indoor aquatic centre.

Generally it is agreed that the existing outdoor pool is nearing the end of its life cycle and a significant number of residents have identified a desire for year-round swimming opportunities.

The goal of the project is to make recommendations regarding the current and future aquatic needs of the community and how these needs can be achieved over time.

The process will build upon the Golden Aquatic Centre Feasibility Study, done in 2007, using local stakeholder resources to guide a consultative community-led approach to provide recommendations regarding a new indoor aquatic centre.

The advisory committee will assist the CSRD by ensuring it receives thoughtful and comprehensive advice from a representative group of individuals from within Electoral Area A and the Town of Golden, who have knowledge and interest in the acquisition of information related to an indoor pool facility located in the Town of Golden that would service the region.

Its mandate is to act in an advisory capacity to CSRD staff and the Electoral Area A director.

The CSRD board of directors has not delegated any decision-making authority to the committee.

The committee will consist of up to 11 members including seven voting members as well as the CSRD Electoral Area A director; an elected official from the Town of Golden; one staff member from the CSRD; and one staff member from the Town of Golden.

Preference for membership will be given to individuals who ordinarily reside within Electoral Area A and the Town of Golden boundary.

One of the key components of the study will be community consultation with the public, which will evaluate the existing facility and programs, identify future needs and consider potential options.

A draft version of a communication plan and consultation study has been developed. This would have to be approved by the committee before being officially adopted.