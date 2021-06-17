Committee to name new Abbotsford elementary school needs more time

Top three Eagle Mountain elementary school names will now be narrowed down by September

The committee to name the new Eagle Mountain elementary school will now not reveal the top three school names until September. (File photo)

The committee created to select a name for the new Eagle Mountain elementary school needs more time to narrow down its choices.

Trustee Rhonda Pauls stated during Tuesday’s board meeting that they have received 754 suggestions for the new name, which apparently exceeded their expectations.

“Our goal at the last meeting was going to be to come up with a short list to bring to the board for consideration,” she said.

But she said the committee wanted to read every single submission and they want to respect the time and effort that those who suggested names put into the rationale behind their choices.

Pauls said the top names will now be revealed to the board at the September meeting. The original goal of the committee was to submit a report of the top three names by June 4. That was then pushed back to June 15 before now stating they will narrow it down by September.

Trustee Shirley Wilson then reminded everyone that the committee is only making suggestions and the final decision will be made by the board.

Trustee Pauls and Freddy Latham, the new principal of the school, community members Chris Silver, Tim Folster, Jas Sidhu and Lexi Graugaard and the school district’s communications manager Kayla Stuckart are all members of the committee.

Abbotsford News