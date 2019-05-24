Committee nixes wood stove rebates

It was a breath of fresh air May 14 when Breathe Clean Air Comox Valley heard that regional district directors agreed to stop providing rebates for new wood stoves.

At committee of the whole proceedings, the CVRD board directed staff to proceed with a Woodsmoke Reduction Program, excluding subsidies for wood stoves, and adding increased incentives to assist low-income households. Further updates to the program are to be deferred to a Regional Airshed Advisory Group that is in the development stage.

To help reduce wood smoke pollution, the district offers rebates to homeowners exchanging non-EPA certified wood stoves for a new EPA-certified standard wood, pellet or gas heating appliance, or electric air-source heat pump. New appliances burn 30 per cent less wood, reduce the risk of chimney fires, and reduce smoke and fine particulate emissions by up to 70 per cent.

The item will appear before the board for official adoption Tuesday, May 28.

Jennell Ellis of Breathe Clean Air will deliver a presentation June 10 at Courtenay Council, focussing on what local governments can do to clean up the air.

Ellis has presented to Cumberland and Comox councils this year. After the presentation to Comox in February, council amended a bylaw to prevent installations of new stoves in new or existing construction.