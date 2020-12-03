Committee members sought for Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen OCP committee

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is inviting residents of Electoral Area G to serve on an Official Community Plan citizens’ committee.

Electoral Area G does not have an official community plan at present. The committee will participate in creating a plan for the committee and will provide feedback throughout the process.

Electoral Area G includes properties around Hedley, Olalla and the rural area around Keremeos.

The regional district is looking for a broad range of residents to represent the diverse interests and geographic areas within the area.

An official community plan describes the long-term vision for the community and includes policies on housing, commercial, industrial and institutional use, agriculture, recreation, transportation, infrastructure, and environmental protection.

It becomes a legal document containing objectives and policies that guide local government decisions to achieve the long-term vision.

For those interested in serving on the committee, application forms are available on the regional district website and at the office at 101 Martin St., Penticton.

