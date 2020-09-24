Committee endorses $4.5M Qualicum Beach all-season turf project

The Town of Qualicum Beach plans to build two soccer all-season turf playing fields at the Communty Park. (PQB News file photo)

The Oceanside Services Committee has agreed to back the Town of Qualicum Beach’s application for a grant to upgrade its community fields and add an all-season turf surface.

Qualicum Beach mayor and director Brian Wiese sought the support of the committee at its meeting on Sept. 17 to request the board to write a letter of support for its application to the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help cover the cost of the project, estimated to be $4,553,091. If successful, the town would receive $3,338,782 in funding that will add to the $1,214,309 it is allocating to the project.

RELATED: Qualicum Beach seeks funds for $4.5M community field project

READ MORE: Parksville Qualicum Beach running track project loses traction at RDN committee level

The committee unanimously supported the request, which will now need to the approval of the Regional District of Nanaimo board. As well, the committee agreed with the town’s request to see some funding from the regional district once their grant application is approved.

The major project has already garnered the support of the Oceanside Youth Soccer Society, which is contributing $235,000.

“It’s a great opportunity,” said Parksville mayor and director Ed Mayne.

Electoral Area G director Lehann Wallace commended the Oceanside Youth Soccer Society for raising such a sizable amount and allocate it towards the project, which she supports.

“And I also want to point out that the interest of this application is huge because of the ability to leverage RDN funding should we be able to proceed with it in the future,” said Wallace. “The difference between this and perhaps some of the other challenges we’re having in providing clarity on provision of recreational services and facilities in Oceanside is because those are one-for-one dollars in taxation. This we can certainly get behind it.”

An all-season soccer pitches will be established in the east half of the upper playing fields in Qualicum Beach Community Park. Once it is built, the turf pitches would be able to accommodate other sports like football, rugby, and lacrosse.

There will also be covered bleaches with 150 seats.

Michael.Briones@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Parksville Qualicum Beach News