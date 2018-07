A commercial vehicle that was turning right onto Jacklin Road took out the light pole. (Kendra Wong/News Gazette staff)

A commercial vehicle has struck the light pole at the corner of Jacklin and Sooke Roads.

Emergency crews are on scene, expect minor delays.

