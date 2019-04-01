Commercial/residential building proposed for 10th Avenue SW

The area outlined in red is the site of the proposed commercial building with two residential units. Because the aerial photo was taken in 2016, it doesn’t include the new Proair building next to it. (City of Salmon Arm image)

A commercial building with residential units above is planned for 10th Avenue SW, west of the Mall at Piccadilly.

The city has received a development permit application for 1441 – 10th Ave. SW from owner and applicant TSL Developments Ltd.

The plan includes a 4,300 sq.ft., two-storey building with a contractor’s office, a warehouse and two 800 sq.ft. residential suites upstairs. Public parking would be located in the front of the building with loading and staff parking at the back.

Company president Jordan Baer writes: “We have attempted to design a building that fits the trend that has been set on 10th Avenue, but at the same time including a more modern facade.”

The site, which is between the current Proair building and the Fountain Tire building, is designated Highway Service 1 Tourist Commercial in the city’s official community plan and is zoned Service Commercial, C-3. The site is now vacant but is partially paved and was previously used as a storage yard.

At the city’s April 1 planning meeting, city planning staff reported they are satisfied with the design proposed. Council members forwarded the proposal to a full meeting of council.

Read more: Salmon Arm’s commercial space dwindles as population increases

Read more: Sandy Ridge Construction wins national award

Read more: Salmon Arm locations nominated for Commercial Building Awards

@SalmonArmmarthawickett@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter