Commemorative plaque stolen from Sandwick Cairn in Courtenay

The peacekeepers plaque has been stolen from the Sandwick Cairn on Dingwall Road in Courtenay.

The plaque was noticed to be missing in August 2019 and could have been stolen anytime since the end of February.

“This is a particularly disappointing theft since it is a plaque meant to honour our fallen peacekeepers here in the Comox Valley” said Cst. Monika Terragni, media relations officer for the Comox Valley RCMP.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321 and refer to file 2019-13612. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca/