‘Come out with your hands up,’ Vernon RCMP heard shouting

More police resources arrived on scene at an apartment complex on Okanagan Avenue Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, just before 6 p.m. (Roger Knox - Vernon Morning Star)

A heavy police presence has descended on a Vernon apartment complex on Okanagan Avenue Monday evening.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and officers clad in camouflage are surrounding a unit at the Regency Gardens off 36th Street Sept. 14.

Police were heard shouting, “Come out with your hands up,” and “You’re under arrest,” at around 5:48 p.m.

An estimated 12-15 unmarked and marked vehicle are on scene and around the neighbourhood and between 20-25 officers.

Several area residents are outside watching the action unfold.

One neighbour said they were evacuated from a nearby unit around 4:15 p.m.

“We were just sitting at home when we looked out our deck and saw police officers with guns,” the resident who didn’t wish to be identified said. “They left and more officers came. Then there was a knock on our door. It was the police saying we had to leave.”

The specifics of the situation are still unclear. The Morning Star has reached out to police for more information.

UPDATE: 7:13 p.m.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services have arrived on scene in two fire trucks.

More to come.

