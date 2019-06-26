Come celebrate Canada’s Day in Princeton

Golf, parades and movies in the park are on the schedule

Celebrate Canadaâ€™s birthday with this special event at Lightning Lake Day Use Area. Barbecue, kidâ€™s crafts, face painting, Canadian music, community partners, and historical entertainers. Photo provided from the Manning Park Resort website.

Are you looking for something to do with the family this Canada’s Day weekend?

Princeton Days Weekend is from Friday to Monday and is packed with activities and events like the Princeton Golf Tournament with runs Friday to Sunday.

Other planned festivities are the Rotary Parade, Outdoor Family Movie Saturday evening, the Legion BBQ’s and Dances and the Pancake Breakfast & Duck Race.

The main event is the Canada Day Celebrations in the square at Manning Park on Monday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Celebrate Canada’s birthday with this special event at Lightning Lake Day Use Area. Barbecue, kid’s crafts, face painting, Canadian music, community partners, and historical entertainers. Free Canada Day cupcakes,” written on the Similkameen Valley website.

