Colwood pitches $100 property tax hike

Colwood’s property tax for the average home could increase by about $100 for 2021.

“We are trying to keep the increase below seven per cent,” said Colwood Mayor Rob Martin. The increase works out to about $8 a month compared to last year.

Martin said the property tax rate will be finalized shortly and be revealed at the regular meeting of council on April 26.

“Colwood’s taxes are among the lowest on southern Vancouver Island,” Martin said. “Of the 13 CRD municipalities, only Sooke, Metchosin and Langford are lower. If you look across Canada, residents here pay significantly lower taxes.

Nationally, the average residential property taxes per $1,000 of assessment in 2020 was $8.98, while Colwood’s rate was $5.35.”

The proposed increase for 2021 takes into account the zero increase due to COVID-19 in 2020, inflation, and a growing population that increases demand for services such as police, fire, parks, roads, maintenance, and more, Martin noted.

Major areas of expenditure include storm sewer maintenance due to the addition of a new, comprehensive flush and camera system, and maintenance of parks and trails will increase in frequency by 50 per cent.

“We’ve seen a huge increase in parks use during COVID,” he said. “We’re also increasing beautification on our streets and boulevards.”

Other significant improvements in 2021 include a roundabout at Latoria Road, two new sidewalk projects, with others to follow, through a 10-year plan.

There are park and trail improvements planned as part of a new parks and recreation plan, andplans for a multi-use trail along the waterfront, and more, Martin said.

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com

Goldstream News Gazette