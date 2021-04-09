Colwood pharmacy vaccinating those aged 55 to 65 this weekend with special clinic

A dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is given to a recipient at a vaccination site in Vancouver on March 11, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

A Colwood pharmacy is rolling up its sleeves to help vaccinate local residents between the ages of 55 to 65.

Peoples Pharmacy on Sooke Road (at Colwood Corners) has partnered with Island Health to offer COVID-19 vaccines this weekend. Appointments are available on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Registration is required and residents of Greater Victoria can book an appointment online here, not through the provincial system. ID showing a date of birth between 1956 and 1966, along with a Care Card or BC Services Card must be presented at the appointment.

For more information, go to colwood.ca.

ALSO READ: Leftover vaccines go into arms, not down the drain, says Island Health

ALSO READ: COVID vaccine found highly effective in real-world U.S. study

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Goldstream News Gazette