Colwood looks to update parking bylaws

The City of Colwood recently completed an engagement study with residents, which recognized the need to update its off-street parking regulations. (Black Press Media file photo)

Updates to parking bylaws are on the road ahead for Colwood, as the population expands.

The city recently completed an engagement study with residents, which recognized the need to update its off-street parking regulations “to better align with established city policies and ensure appropriate parking provisions in future development.”

Some themes which emerged from the community survey displayed: the need for parking supply rates and enhanced accessibility, that minimum parking supply rates should be maintained (or potentially increased) to meet future parking demand, that requirements for electric vehicle charging infrastructure should be included in new development, along with a call for increased opportunities for multi-modal transportation infrastructure.

Other themes noted in the summary revealed visitor parking is often unavailable in multi-family residential developments, that there is pressure on current on-street parking due to residential parking overflow, and suggestions were made for secure, convenient, long- and short-term parking for bicycles.

City staff said the goal of the project is to provide a report to council with information about the current parking regulations, areas of intense demand, and to make recommendations about parking permits and management systems, which may “best serve the community or effective management without increasing staffing.”

“No recommendations have been made yet as the project is still in progress, but on-street residential parking options may be explored over paid parking,” stated staff. A report is expected to be presented to council before the end of June, as it is included in the Colwood’s Long-Term Agenda.

For a more in-depth glance at the Colwood Parking Bylaw Update engagement summary, please visit www.colwood.ca.

