Colwood library reopens for public use July 18

Greater Victoria Public Library Juan de Fuca branch manager Nathan Pagan stands surrounded by books in one aisle of the branch in Colwood. The facility has many options available for readers, viewers and listeners. It’s one of three GVPL branches on the West Shore. (Black Press Media file photo)

The time has come for Juan de Fuca Library users to begin borrowing books again.

On July 18, in-person services will once again be offered at the branch in Colwood at a limited capacity. Some of the services offered include pick-up for items on hold, returns, browsing a small collection for borrowing and upgrading online library cards. There will also be a grab-and-go table outside the branch for people to pick up a B.C. Summer Reading Club starter kit and Books for Babies bags.

The library will be open from 11 a.m. to noon for seniors and immuno-compromised residents, and then from noon until 4 p.m. for everyone.

The Saanich Centennial Branch and the Central Saanich Branch will also resume services “no later than” July 24.

Digital resources are always available online, which are free with a library card. Some of the resources include e-audiobooks, e-books, movies, music, newspapers and magazines. For more information or to sign up for a library card online, please visit gvpl.ca.

