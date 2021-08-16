Colwood in the running for National Urban Park funding

Colwood has a number of parks already and is excited for the chance to develop a National Urban Park through a new Parks Canada program. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)

Colwood is on a shortlist for Parks Canada’s new National Urban Park program, that’s focused on bringing nature back to cities.

Parks Canada announced recently it was allocating $130 million towards developing urban parks, specifically noting potential in Colwood, Winnipeg, Halifax, Windsor, Edmonton and Montreal, and one sure plan in Meewasin Valley in Saskatoon.

Indoor restrictions from the pandemic pushed people into parks, underlining the need for more parks in cities where 72 per cent of Canadians live, according to Parks Canada.

The federal organization also noted the importance of nature in buffering extreme climate events, by absorbing water to prevent flooding, capturing carbon and keeping biodiversity alive.

Colwood has no further details, saying only it’s excited to be considered and that consultation with local First Nations and the community are the next steps.

READ MORE: Waterfront heritage buildings, apartments to become centrepiece of Victoria greenspaces

Do you have a story tip? Email: zoe.ducklow@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Goldstream News Gazette