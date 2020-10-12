Colwood Corners construction creates coming road closures

4:01 p.m. A worker navigates his way between piles of lumber at the Onni Group project at Colwood Corners. (Rick Stiebel/News Staff)

Underground infrastructure improvements and road closures often come along hand in hand.

The City of Colwood has announced road closures to allow for frontage improvements and underground servicing work at the Onni development at Colwood Corners.

The projected timelines for the affected areas include Sooke Road on Oct. 13 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for southbound traffic lanes, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m for northbound traffic lanes. Work is also scheduled on Jerome Road on Nov. 9 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Belmont Road on Nov. 23 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The work involves frontage improvements, underground servicing for water, hydro and communications. Single-lane traffic will be maintained through the work zones at all times within the local roads, with two-lane traffic maintained along Sooke Road during the rush hours.

READ ALSO: Driver caught going 105 km/h over speed limit on Pat Bay Highway

Sooke Road will be monitored closely and may be subject to changes as the project moves forward. Traffic control personnel will be on site to direct movement. Motorists, cyclists and pedestrians are asked to use caution, obey signage, and follow instructions from traffic control personnel.

Colwood Mayor Rob Martin, said the City will continue to work with the project team to minimize the impact to Colwood residents and visitors.

“While this work will create some inconvenience for drivers in the short term, it’s incredibly exciting that by next summer this whole area of Colwood’s town centre will come to life with shops, services, jobs and apartments in a beautiful streetscape with new sidewalks, trees, lighting and seating,” Martin noted.

The Colwood Corners project, a mix of residential and commercial, includes a Save-On-Foods store.

Visit colwood.ca for updates and more information.

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Goldstream News Gazette