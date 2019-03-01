Colwood City Hall move possible in future, but no plans right now

Tucked away on Wishart Road near Wishart Elementary School is Colwood’s City Hall.

The city’s municipal building can be tough for visitors to find, and while the current council does not have plans to move any time soon, it could be a possibility in the future.

As of right now, staff are not working on moving City Hall but a growing population might lead to a move at some point.

The possibility of relocating Colwood City Hall to a more central and visible location has come up over the years, but a spokesperson for the city noted there are no plans to move at this time.

Costly seismic upgrades to the building are likely to be needed in the future, according to a seismic assessment done in 2016. It is also quickly reaching capacity for employees, meeting space, equipment and storage, noted the spokesperson.

With populations expected to grow significantly over the next 10 to 20 years, services will likely need to grow as well and the spokesperson noted an expansion would likely be needed at the current location in the future.

In 2010, Colwood council explored working a new city hall building into plans for the Capital City Centre project at Colwood Corners, but that project did not go forward.

However, with a new village and commercial area planned at Royal Bay, the idea of a future hall at that location could be explored but nothing is planned at this time.

