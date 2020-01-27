Colwood asks public for online feedback on four-year strategic plan

The City of Colwood is asking residents for their opinions of the Draft Strategic Plan, which will guide what priorities the city focusus on until 2023. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

Do you think Colwood should lobby for increased bus lanes? How about the possibility of opening a performing arts centre on the West Shore?

These are some of the questions Colwood council wants residents to weigh in on for an online questionnaire that they will consider as part of their Draft Strategic Plan for 2019-2023.

“We really get down to the nitty-gritty,” said Sandra Russell, communications manager for the City of Colwood. “We dive into detail about what we believe the community wants to invest in. This is one of the most direct ways people can share their views with the council about what they care about.”

Residents living in and outside of Colwood are invited to add their two cents through four brief questionnaires on four separate topics: mobility, prosperity, governance and vibrancy.

Once finished, staff will present an engagement report to the council at the end of January when they consider adoption of the Strategic Plan. Specific points of concern will be considered during budget decisions in February and March.

Participants have until Jan. 29 to add their opinions to the table. To view the full strategic plan, head over to: letstalkcolwood.ca/draft-strategic-plan-2019-2023.

