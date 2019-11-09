Colwood artists bring nature to the streets of the city

A pair of artists bring nature to the streets of Colwood with a series of new banners. The new artwork comes from a collaboration between the City and local artists Deborah Czernecky and Sheryl Parsons. blackpress.newsengin.com

A pair of artists bring nature to the streets of Colwood with a series of new banners. The new artwork comes from a collaboration between the City and local artists Deborah Czernecky and Sheryl Parsons.

Bright, new banners will soon bring the beauty of Colwood’s natural areas out into the streets. (Courtesy City of Colwood)

“It’s wonderful to be able to showcase the beauty of Colwood through the work of talented artists in our community,” Mayor Rob Martin said in a statement. “These banners help foster a sense of pride and show what a welcoming and engaging community Colwood is.”

It wasn’t hard for the Colwood artists to find inspiration thier own community, with a waterfront that features iconic sites such as Fisgard Lighthouse, Hatley Castle and Esquimalt Lagoon National Migratory Bird Sanctuary.

Soon residents and visitors will spot the new banners featuring the artwork of Czernecky (Above the Lagoon, Red Branch, Beach Day, Fisgard Lighthouse, October Day at the Lagoon, and Red and White Boat) and Parsons (Make Time, Olympic Majesty, Arbutus Loop, Battle Tree, Forest Parade and Toward the Point).

The first wave goes up along Wale Road, then Sooke Road near Kelly Road and Veterans Memorial Parkway near Sooke Road, Cairndale Road and Latoria Road. Christmas lights will go up on Metchosin Road near the Royal Bay Bakery, followed by the new banners early in the new year. While many of the street poles in Colwood are BC Hydro poles, which don’t allow for decoration, new high visibility banner locations will be added as Colwood Corners and other developments enhance the roadways, sidewalks and lighting along their properties.

