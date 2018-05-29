Column: Freedom of information requests due to lack of communication

The report also doesn’t point out how easy it is to file an FOI request with the City of Nanaimo. The city has an online submission form that is by far and away the easiest online form to use that I’ve come across scanning other municipalities’ websites that allow users to submit FOI requests online. There are many other municipalities, Saanich and Lantzville being two of them, that still require individuals to submit FOI requests either by e-mail or by mail, a far more time-consuming process.

City of Nanaimo staffers, who have been very easy to deal with, by the way, spend 15-20 hours a day on FOI requests, though it is part of their job in the same way it’s part of mine to file the FOI requests.

In case you were wondering what came of the requests I’ve filed, which are on a range of topics, the vast majority of them were denied by the city. This includes everything from requesting a copy of the Goldner Report on workplace behaviour, to details of city-issued purchase card use by various senior staff members.

While most of what I’ve requested has been denied, some my work has paid off. I recently wrote a story regarding city issued purchase cards and airfare – what’s interesting about this is that back January, I FOI’d all personal expenditures by any city staff member who has a purchase card in 2017, but the city refused to provide me with that information.

Some other returned FOIs have generated some interesting bits of information. One revealed that two senior city employees (names redacted) were suspended or placed on leave last year and at least one senior manager (name redacted) filed a respectful workplace complaint against former chief administrative officer Tracy Samra in March 2017. Another FOI revealed the number of city staff members who took medical leave last year was 628.

Visit the city’s website and you will find a list of information that is required to be requested through a freedom of information request. That includes information about dog licences, lists of illegal suites, travel advances, financial audits, auditor’s reports and telephone bills.

If the city is concerned about the number of FOIs it’s receiving, perhaps it could just release more of the information, particularly financial information around personal expenses and purchase cards, itself. After all, it is taxpayers’ money and taxpayers have a right to know where their money is being spent.

