Columbia Valley RCMP searching for missing Invermere woman

Police believe Belinda Eugene may be hitch hiking to the Kamloops area

An Invermere woman last seen in Radium on Sunday has been reported missing by Columbia Valley RCMP.

Belinda Dawn Eugene was last seen in the Radium Hot Springs area, however, a Columbia Valley RCMP spokesperson says Eugene may be hitch hiking for the Kamloops area.

“Although it is believed that Belinda is reportedly dressed appropriately for the current weather conditions, police are very concerned for her health and well-being, should she experience a prolonged exposure,” states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the Southeast District. “We are interested in locating Belinda to check her well-being and ask motorists travelling throughout the southern interior to watch for her.”

Belinda Eugene is described as:

• Indigenous female;

• 32 years;

• 5 ft 7 in (170 cm);

• 170 lbs (77 kg);

• black hair;

• brown eyes;

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, a pair of purple snow pants, a grey long fuzzy toque and a pair of eye glasses. She was also last seen carrying a small black suitcase and a blue back pack.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Belinda Eugene is urged to contact their local police, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

