Columbia Valley RCMP searching for misisng person

Police ask for help in finding Elizabeth Stewart, who hasn't contacted family since Jan. 14

Police in the Columbia Valley are asking for public help in finding Elizabeth Stewart, who has not been in contact with family and friends since mid-January.

Stewart was formally reported missing five days ago, but it is not uncommon for her to be out of contact with friends and family for extended periods of time, according to RCMP.

However, there has been no activity on her banking or social media accounts, and her vehicle has not moved for several weeks, which concerns those close to her, added police.

Stewart parked her vehicle at a residence in Invermere on Jan. 14, and was captured on a video camera walking away from it, however, there have been no known sightings of her since then.

Stewart is described as:

• Caucasian woman

• 76-years-old

• 5 feet, seven inches tall

• 160 pounds

• Blonde hair

• Green eyes

She was last seen wearing;

• Two-tone grey jacket

• Black pants

RCMP have followed up on a number of investigative avenues, however, Ms. Stewart remains missing.

If you have any information about Elizabeth’s whereabouts, please contact your police of jurisdiction or the Columbia Valley RCMP at 250-342-9292.