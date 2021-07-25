Columbia Shuswap Regional District updates fire situation

Work continues on fires at Two Mile near Sicamous, Three Valley Lake and Hunakwa Lake

There’s no real change to news regarding the Two Mile Wildfire near Sicamous.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District issued a release Sunday, July 25, at 10:45 a.m., updating the situation with three major fires burning in its area.

The Two Mile Wildfire remains at 1,000-plus hectares in size. Highway 97A between Sicamous and Enderby remains closed and there are no changes to evacuation orders and alerts.

“Getting accurate mapping is currently difficult due to the smoke conditions hampering the aerial surveys,” said the CSRD in its release.

BC Wildfire Service still has 28 firefighters working the fire, Structural Protection Units (SPU) remain on scene and have day and night crews set up.

The BC Wildfire Service estimates the Hunakwa Lake Fire is at 2,000-plus hectares in size, and mapping is difficult due to smoky conditions.

There are still 14 BCWS firefighters and two helicopters working in the area, as well as heavy equipment that continues to build guard. The guard was widened, especially in the area of the 8 Mile point of the 1200 Forest Service Road yesterday. Structural Protection Units (SPU) remain on scene and have day and night crews set up to help protect the community.

At Three Valley Lake, the fire continues to burn out of control but is moving upslope away from the Three Valley Gap Chateau.

SPUs remain in action with sprinklers in place, and CP Rail has been using their trains to spray vegetation with water and fire retardant to protect the line.

