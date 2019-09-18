Columbia River Treaty public input meeting coming to Revelstoke

It will be on Oct. 7 at 5:30 p.m.

In this June 1, 2011 file photo, water is released through the outlet tubes at Grand Coulee Dam, Wash., on the Columbia River. The Columbia River Treaty, a transboundary agreement, has governed flood risk management and hydropower production for more than five decades. (AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios, File)

A meeting will be held in Revelstoke this fall seeking public input on the Columbia River Treaty negotiations.

“As we continue discussions about the future of the treaty, it’s vital that we stay connected with basin communities and engage them in a way that wasn’t done when the treaty was first drafted,” said Katrine Conroy, B.C.’s minister responsible for the Columbia River Treaty. “Engaging face-to-face with communities plays an important part in the current process, and what we hear informs the discussions at the negotiating table.”

READ MORE: Photos: Revelstoke’s ninth annual Emergency Services Food Drive

The meetings will include presentations by Indigenous Nations on their ongoing study of ecosystems in the Columbia Basin, as well as an update on how the Province is working to address community interests.

The meeting in Revelstoke is scheduled for Oct. 7 at the Community Centre at 5:30 p.m. A light meal will be available.

@RevelstokeRevueeditor@revelstoketimesreview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.