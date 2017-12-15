It was a year ago, on Dec 15, 2016, that the Columbia River Skywalk was opened to pedestrians. Trail Times file photo

Columbia River Skywalk opened one year ago today

The pedestrian bridge has been recognized for its construction and innovation

A Silver City bridge was recently awarded a silver medal.

The general contractor of the Columbia River Skywalk, Graham Infrastructure LP, was recognized by their peers in the Vancouver Regional Construction Association with a Silver Award of Excellence for projects up to $20 million.

Since officially opening one year ago on an exceptionally frigid Dec. 15, the Skywalk has become integral in connecting the east and west side of the city. The landmark feature led to the inaugural “Passagiata” during Silver City Days 2017, has become a popular tourist attraction throughout the year, and it is a highlight on the Trans Canada Trail.

The pedestrian crossing was also recognized in a story titled, “Perspectives on the Columbia River Skywalk Project,” published in the November/December 2017 issue of “Innovation,” a magazine from Engineers and Geoscientists BC.

