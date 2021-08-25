Columbia Park Housing in Trail creates affordable new homes for local residents

The three-storey complex contains nine-units for a mix of single tenants and families

Columbia Park Housing – the new affordable apartment complex located in East Trail – is now providing great new homes for single tenants and families.

In early July, project spearheads from the Lower Columbia Affordable Housing Society (Society) proudly provided a walk-through of the three-storey building to representatives of organizations who contributed funding and support to the development.

L-R: Patricia Marshall Thompson (Lower Columbia Affordable Housing Society); Aron Burke (Kootenay Savings); Amanda Hildahl and daughter (tenants); Carol Vanelli Worosz (Teck Trail); Jan Morton (Society chair); Lisa Pasin (Mayor, City of Trail); Mark Brunton (Columbia Basin Trust). Photo: Submitted

Jan Morton, Society president, began the tour by expressing appreciation for the support of Columbia Basin Trust, Teck Trail, Kootenay Savings Credit Union and the City of Trail.

While the majority of the funding for the nine-unit build has come from the BC Housing Community Housing Fund, the Society strongly recognizes that contributions from local organizations demonstrate essential community commitment to the creation of affordable housing options for low to moderate income households.

Local builder DJM Contracting Ltd. and Nelson’s Studio Nine Architecture were integral to the project’s success, including preliminary planning and assistance with the proposal development, project development and construction.

Those on the tour were impressed by the attractive layout of the suites and common areas.

A key feature during the design and planning phase was to ensure the building met B.C.’s “Step Code 4” energy efficiency requirements.

This high-level energy efficiency means utility costs for tenants will stay in an affordable range in the years to come.

Overlooking the Columbia River, residents of the nine units also have a comfortable and secure place to live and walkable access to community services, shopping and amenities such as Gyro Park and the Trail Sk8 Park.

For more information about Columbia Park Housing and the Society’s other properties in the Lower Columbia region, visit the new website: lowercolumbiahousing.ca.

