Columbia Bible College hires new men’s basketball head coach

Drew Slaght has been hired as the new head coach for the Columbia Bible College Bearcats men’s basketball program.

The Abbotsford-based school made the announcement on Friday, as they continue to make preparations for the 2021-22 Pacwest season.

Slaght played at the post-secondary level at both Trinity Western University and Douglas College, earning a first-team all-star nod in his final season at Douglas in 2010-11. He finished that season averaging 20 points and six rebounds per game.

Following time in college, Slaght went on to play for the Athletes in Action (USA) going overseas on basketball tours to Romania, Moldova, and Beijing. In 2013/2014 Slaght was signed to and played for the Seattle Mountaineers of the American Basketball Association (ABA). He also played for the Vancouver Ballaholics of the ABA.

He moved on to a role as an assistant coach for the Capilano Blues women’s team and has coached at the high school level. Starting in 2017, Slaght became both a head coach and the head skill development coach for the BC SWISH basketball club.

He is currently a Grade 8 teacher at the BC Christian Academy in Port Coquitlam and also coaches the school’s junior prep basketball team.

“I am passionate about coaching and teaching the game,” stated Slaght. “I value the opportunity to speak into the lives of the individuals that I work with to focus on character, integrity, and leadership development.”

CBC director of athletics and recreation Mike Teeter said he’s excited to have Slaght in the role.

“Through our interview process it became clear to us that Drew was the best fit to not only coach and lead our men’s basketball program but to mentor the young men on the team in what it means to be Christ-centred and tenaciously competitive,” he said. “Drew has a great network within the basketball community throughout the Lower Mainland. We are excited to see Drew take this next step in his coaching journey moving to the college ranks and are confident he will build a strong men’s program for years to come.”