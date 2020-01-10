Columbia Basin Trust will have new board chair in 2020

Rick Jensen, former board chair, retired at the end of December

Board of Directors: (Back row from left to right) Murray McConnachie, Don McCormick, Corky Evans, Carol Andrews, Jocelyn Carver (Front row from left to right) Ron Oszust, Rick Jensen (now retired chair), Jane Medlar (Corporate Secretary), Larry Binks, Krista Turcasso, David Raven, Johnny Strilaeff (President CEO). Vickie Thomas not pictured.

Columbia Basin Trust (Trust) will have a new head of the board this month after longtime chair Rick Jensen retired from the position a few weeks ago.

The Trust will announce its new chair, vice-chair and other board member updates after a meeting in Ainsworth on January 24.

The public is invited to attend board meetings to meet directors and ask questions about the organization’s work in the Basin.

Jensen wrapped up seven years on the Trust board of directors, including four as chair, at the end of December.

From Cranbrook, he joined the board as a director in 2013, served as vice-chair in 2015, and has been in the head seat since 2016.

“It has been an honour to support the needs and aspirations of Basin communities and people,” said Jensen. “Through exceptional talent and commitment, my fellow board members and Trust staff have demonstrated how ideas can develop into remarkable projects that benefit many, achieving goals that almost seem impossible. I feel blessed to have been part of this team, to call the Basin home and to have had the opportunity to give back to this region.”

Johnny Strilaeff, Columbia Basin Trust president and chief executive officer, says Jensen was part of a period of significant growth and change for the organization.

“He has helped support and guide the Trust through some of the most rewarding and challenging aspects of our organization’s history,” Strilaeff said in a Jan. 8 news brief.

The Trust is governed by a 12-member board of directors, all of whom must reside in the Basin.

The five regional districts in the Basin and the Ktunaxa Nation Council each nominate a director and the Province of B.C. nominates the remaining six directors.

The Lieutenant Governor in Council makes all final appointments to the board.

Murray McConnachie of the Greater Trail region, is currently appointed to the board. His term expires Dec. 31, 2021.

Katrine Conroy, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Kootenay West and Minister Responsible for Columbia Basin Trust, also have a nod to Jensen’s hard work and passion for the Trust and the Basin.

“An outstanding leader, he has worked with communities and residents to take on large and complex projects and has guided the Trust into an exciting future,” Conroy said. “I thank him for his outstanding service.”

