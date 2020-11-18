Columbia Basin Trust releases strategic priorities

The CBT had delayed the release of the plan due to the election

After a brief delay during the past provincial election, the Columbia Basin Trust (CBT) has released its new strategic plan for the next two years.

The new plan includes six strategic priorities which will guide the Trust’s work through to 2022.

The previous strategic management plan covered 2016-2020 and included 13 priorities.

Under the new plan, the priorities are community well-being, ecosystem enhancement, high-speed connectivity, housing, local food production and access, and support for business renewal.

Under high-speed connectivity, the CBTs objectives over the next two years are to expand the physical fibre optic network to under-served areas for increased connection to fibre for both residential and commercial users.

Under local food production and access, among other things the CBT said it wanted to support local food production and producers, increase market access and support climate resilience strategies for local food production.

Some desired outcomes under the priority are the exploration of connections between food producers and community food access organizations, a reduction in food waste and the development of opportunities for new entrants to primary production and community-based agriculture to meet local food demand.

Finally under support for business renewal, the CBT said it was important for businesses to be able to survive and adapt to challenges brought about by COVID-19. Objectives under business are that local businesses have access to information on best practices for adaptation and access to capital so that they can continue to maintain and create jobs.

To read the full CBT strategic priorities plan head to the Columbia Basin Trust website.

