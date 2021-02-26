The Columbia Basin Trust has announced grants for biodiversity initiatives. Photo: Submitted

Columbia Basin Trust announces ecosystem protection grants

Three projects are sharing a $1.35-million grant

  • Feb. 26, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Columbia Basin Trust has funded $300,000 to protect the ecosystem within the Salmo River.

The grant to the Salmo Watershed Streamkeepers Society announced Feb. 25 is part of a three-year initiative to restore sections of the river such as eroding banks or the protection of nearby old-growth cedar trees.

“Human activities have left a simplified ecosystem, while bank erosion threatens key habitat features, degrades water quality and widens the channel, which raises water temperature,” said Gerry Nellestijn, co-ordinator with the Salmo society, said in a statement.

“We look forward to proceeding with this project to address both erosion and simplified habitat. This will help us obtain our long-term vision of restoring the Salmo River watershed and increasing aquatic biodiversity.”

The money is part of a $1.35-million grant that funds three projects supporting biodiversity.

The Trust is also providing $650,000 to a five-year initiative improving the habitat of eight eight-risk species between South Slocan and the Pend d’Oreille River, while a $400,000 grant will go toward enhancing elk habitat in the Big Ranch Conservation Property Complex in the East Kootenay.

Nelson Star

Previous story
Okanagan research group involved with finding better COVID treatments
Next story
Phase 2 vaccination information coming March 1

Just Posted

Most Read