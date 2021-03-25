Columbia Basin nonprofits given boost to update technology

Columbia Basin Trust (Trust) announced the recipients of over $1 million in funding for nonprofits set to upgrade their technology during the pandemic.

Lower Kootenay Band, Yaqan Nukiy School, Ktunaxa Kinbasket Child and Family Services Society will have improved internet connectivity with support from the Trust. Supporting connectivity to the new Lower Kootenay Band health and administration building pictured initiated the project. Photo: Columbia Basin Trust

Columbia Basin Trust (Trust) announced the recipients of over $1 million in funding for nonprofits set to upgrade their technology during the pandemic.

The funds will give a boost to 178 nonprofit, community and Indigenous groups in the Basin for technology-related initiatives.

In Greater Trail, the Community Skills Centre was awarded over $12,700, the Trail Family and Individual Resources Centre Society $8,700 and the Trail and District Community Arts Council $7,600.

The funding will help organizations increase operations, efficiency and community access to technology through new and updated equipment and infrastructure.

“Nonprofits play an important role in community development, but we’ve heard that a lack of technological infrastructure can create barriers to delivering vital services to residents,” says Michelle d’Entremont, the Trust’s delivery of benefits manager.

“We’re pleased to help so many groups close technology gaps and improve operations and service delivery in their communities.”

A joint project Family Action Network of the Lower Columbia Society will receive $1,250.

The Rossland Child Care Society will receive over $7,300, Rossland Historical Museum and Archives Association $3,700, Tourism Rossland will get $1,500, Kootenay Columbia Trails Society $861, and the Red Mountain Racers $896.

Funding will allow organizations to access technology that better meets their needs, from supporting administrative functions to increasing web connectivity, and in some cases offering office technology for community members use.

In Argenta, the Trust funds will go towards the Argenta Community Association for updating office technology.

“New technology will support our capacity as a volunteer run organization to maintain our society’s function and services and to further engage our community,” said Chelsey Jones, Argenta Community Association secretary. “Having new technology the community can share like printers and scanners benefits the society and residents with printing things such as forms, resumes and other day-to-day needs.”

Read more: Columbia Basin Trust wellness grants

Read more: Trust announces $100M to programs

newsroom@trailtimes.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Trail Daily Times