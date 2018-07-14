Columbia Avenue project on schedule

Complete Street project moving along - here's a look at the project schedule.

The Columbia Avenue Complete Streets Project is moving along as scheduled.

“I am happy to announce that we are within two days of our projected schedule and things are progressing even with the curve balls Mother Nature has thrown at us,” said Stephanie Pelletier, Marwest Industries communications coordinator.

The section of Columbia Avenue between 13th Avenue and Husky has water tied into the main and work will move onto the next section which will include replacing the water main, replacing the storm sewer main and replacing sanitary sewer mains.

MarWest has released an estimated weekly schedule for when work will be taking place. The schedule may change as the project progresses.

13th Avenue to Mowhawk:

Tree features — July 22

Road gravels — July 15-22

Curbs/sidewalks — July 15-22

Mowhawk to 15th:

Deep utilities — July 15-22

Water testing — July 22

Shallow utilities — Aug. 5

Tree features — Aug. 5-19

Road gravels — Aug. 12

Curb/sidewalk — Aug. 19

First lift asphalt — Aug. 19

15th to 17th:

Deep utilities — Aug. 12-26

Water services — Aug. 26-Sept. 2

Shallow utilities — Sept. 2

Tree features — Sept. 2-9

Curbs and sidewalks — Sept. 9-16

First lift asphalt — Sept. 16

Project completion:

Top Lift Asphalt — Sept. 16-23

Line painting — Sept. 23

Road signs — Sept. 9

Light poles — Sept. 2-9

Project wrap — Oct. 1