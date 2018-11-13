Columbia Avenue paving scheduled for weekend

Paving on Castlegar's main thoroughfare will take place in a few days, weather permitting.

The final lift of paving for the Columbia Avenue Complete Streets project is scheduled for this weekend, and construction company Marwest is advising drivers to to use alternate routes.

Weather permitting, paving will take place Saturday and Sunday.

“This means single-lane alternating traffic for the entire weekend and major delays,” said Marwest spokesperson Stephanie Pelletier Tuesday.

The City of Castlegar and Marwest are also reminding the public that the reduced speed limit within the construction zone is still in effect.

“The project is close to finishing and we would all like to do so safely,” added Pelletier.

“As this phase of the project draws to a close, the City of Castlegar, Marwest and all of the contractors would like to thank the public for their continued patience.”