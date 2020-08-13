Collisions with a barrier, a deer and a tree demand Chase RCMP’s attention

A transport truck that hit a concrete barrier and then shredded its tires as it ground to a halt was just one of several collisions Chase RCMP responded to in July.

On July 12 at 2:18 am, police were advised of a single vehicle collision on the Trans-Canada Highway at Hoffman’s Bluff near Pritchard. A westbound transport truck hauling an enclosed trailer struck the start of the dividing barrier and continued to scrape along it for approximately 250 metres, reported Sgt. Barry Kennedy.

All of the tires on the driver’s side of both the truck and trailer were shredded.

The driver, a 29-year-old man from Edmonton, told police he hit the barrier because he blew a tire. He was issued a violation ticket for failing to maintain his lane.

Motorcycle and deer collide

Two days later, a motorcycle and a deer collided on Squilax Anglemont Road in Lee Creek.

On July 14 at 10:07 pm, Chase officers were called to the crash in which a 25-year-old man from Notch Hill was travelling in the southbound lane when his motorcycle struck a deer that crossed in front of him. Police report he suffered broken ribs and road rash in the collision and was then transported to hospital by ambulance for further treatment of his injuries.

No information was available regarding the deer.

Vehicle hits tree

On July 15, another collision occurred, this one involving a vehicle crashing into a tree.

Chase RCMP reported that officers were en route to an assault complaint in Magna Bay when they encountered an oncoming Nissan Pathfinder on Squilax Anglemont Road travelling more than 120 kilometres per hour in an 80 kilometre zone. By the time police turned around and attempted to stop the vehicle, it had crashed into a tree.

The driver, a 54-year-old man from Kamloops, suffered minor injuries which were treated at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops. Breath samples were obtained, which determined the driver was impaired by alcohol, Kennedy reported.

The man will face a charge of impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

Truck goes over embankment

Another collision occurred on July 16 at 5 p.m., this one involving just one vehicle on Holding Road.

Witnesses reported a red GMC truck went off the road and down a 60-foot embankment. Police and ambulance responded and the driver, a 48-year-old man from Adams Lake, was trapped inside the vehicle with minor injuries. Chase Fire Rescue assisted in removing him from the vehicle. The cause of the crash was not determined.

