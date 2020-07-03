Collision snarls traffic west of Sorrento

A vehicle incident at Buckley Road’s intersection with the Trans-Canada Highway near Sorrento has interrupted traffic.
According to road maintenance contractor AIM Roads emergency crews are on scene and the area should be avoided if possible.
Reports on social media indicate eastbound traffic is moving but westbound traffic is at a standstill. Witnesses on scene said the accident involved two semi trucks.
