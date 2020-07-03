Collision snarls traffic west of Sorrento

Reports on social media suggest the crash involved two semi trucks.

A crash at the Buckley Road intersection has interrupted traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway. (Google Maps Image)

A vehicle incident at Buckley Road’s intersection with the Trans-Canada Highway near Sorrento has interrupted traffic.

According to road maintenance contractor AIM Roads emergency crews are on scene and the area should be avoided if possible.

Reports on social media indicate eastbound traffic is moving but westbound traffic is at a standstill. Witnesses on scene said the accident involved two semi trucks.

Salmon Arm Observer