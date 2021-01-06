Collision slows traffic on Vernon’s hospital hill

A two-vehicle collision slowed traffic on hospital hill in Vernon Wednesday evening.
Local RCMP and fire crews responded to the incident around 5 p.m. Jan 6. Shortly after, a silver hatchback could be seen blocking the left-hand lane in the 2100 block of the highway heading south, its rear end visibly damaged.
Tow trucks were present and clearing the scene around 5:20 p.m., while RCMP cruisers lined the highway directing traffic around the collision.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
Traffic was slowed for a brief period following the crash. Crews have since cleared the scene and traffic is expected to resume as normal.