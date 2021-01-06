A two-vehicle collision slowed traffic on Vernon’s hospital hill Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Collision slows traffic on Vernon’s hospital hill

The two-vehicle crash took place around 5 p.m. Wednesday

  • Jan. 6, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A two-vehicle collision slowed traffic on hospital hill in Vernon Wednesday evening.

Local RCMP and fire crews responded to the incident around 5 p.m. Jan 6. Shortly after, a silver hatchback could be seen blocking the left-hand lane in the 2100 block of the highway heading south, its rear end visibly damaged.

Tow trucks were present and clearing the scene around 5:20 p.m., while RCMP cruisers lined the highway directing traffic around the collision.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Traffic was slowed for a brief period following the crash. Crews have since cleared the scene and traffic is expected to resume as normal.

READ MORE: 2 children reportedly airlifted to Kelowna hospital following Enderby crash

WATCH: Bighorn sheep find road salt irresistible in the Okanagan

Brendan Shykora

Reporter, Vernon Morning Star

Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com

Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Vernon Morning Star

Previous story
Low cost airline suspending flights to and from Prince George
Next story
Driver injured in Northern Health Connections bus crash near Quesnel

Just Posted

Most Read