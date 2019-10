Three trucks were involved in the collision, around 3:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28

Quesnel Volunteer Fire Department, RCMP and BC Ambulance Service responded to a three-vehicle incident on Highway 97 north of the city, near the Petro-Pass, Monday afternoon just after 3:30 p.m. Ronan O’Doherty photo

A motor vehicle incident Monday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. slowed traffic in the Two Mile Flat area.

The Quesnel Volunteer Fire Department, RCMP and BC Ambulance Service responded to a collision on Highway 97 North, right across from Petro Pass, involving three pickup trucks. One woman was taken to hospital.

Traffic slowed in both directions but was still moving, as first responders attended the scene.

