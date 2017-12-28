Collision slows Highway 1 traffic near Chase

Highway 1 near Chase is reduced to single-lane, alternating traffic following a vehicle collision.
The slowdown is reported to be eight kilometres east of Chase where vehicle recovery is underway.
Vehicle recovery underway eight kilometres east of Chase
Highway 1 near Chase is reduced to single-lane, alternating traffic following a vehicle collision.
The slowdown is reported to be eight kilometres east of Chase where vehicle recovery is underway.
Larger water, sewer pipes among proposed requirements
Colwood Corners, Seaside Village at Royal Bay expected to see most growth
Environmental Law Centre, University of Victoria
First responders were dispatched just after 2 p.m. Wednesday to a two-car crash
Five people were killed in Langley in 2017, three in targeted killings linked to gangs.
The "basics" will always be taught. Years ago, when many of us went to school, classrooms were all about the "three Rs": reading, writing and arithmetic. Some people today seem to pine for those days and want to see a return to this kind of teaching. The fact is, however, the "basics" have never left our classrooms and will continue to be a key part of the learning experience for all students.
One of the top stories of the year was the results of the pending legalization of marijuana