Collision slows Highway 1 traffic near Chase

  • Dec. 28, 2017 12:00 a.m.
Highway 1 near Chase is reduced to single-lane, alternating traffic following a vehicle collision.

The slowdown is reported to be eight kilometres east of Chase where vehicle recovery is underway.

