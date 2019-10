The accident happend near the intersection of Ethel Street and Harvey Avenue

Emergency services are responding to a report of a collision near the interseciton of Ethel Street and Harvey Avenue.

One of the vehicles reportedly hit a building during the crash, which happend shortly before 8 a.m.

More to come.

READ MORE: UBCO student wins Strong Woman award

Paul Clarke

Assistant bureau chief, B.C. Interior South Division

Email me at paul.clarke@blackpress.ca