Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Ethel Street and Harvey Avenue sending one car into a nearby building. (Kerry Leclerc)

Collision sends car into building

Reports indicate the collision happened at the intersection of Ethel Street and Harvey Avenue

  • Oct. 2, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Emergency crews are responding to a report of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Ethel Street and Harvey Avenue.

One car reportedly hit a building during the crash, which happened shorly before 8 a.m.

Traffic appears to be backed up on both roads.

There are no reports of an injuries.

READ MORE: RCMP seeking witnesses in crash that caused massive power outage in Kelowna

READ MORE: UBCO student wins Strong Woman award

Paul Clarke

Assistant bureau chief, B.C. Interior South Division

Email me at paul.clarke@blackpress.ca

Follow me on Twitter

Previous story
Nanaimo anglers wonder if any more piranhas are biting
Next story
Bella Coola welcomes new Emergency Management Coordinator

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Governments blast NDP over funds switch

    Local leaders criticized the provincial government following its announcement that funds would be taken out of the Rural Dividend Program and diverted to aid for communities with declining sawmills.

  • Spruce beetles a growing concern, government says

    Many forest stands in parts of the Bulkley-Nechako region are vulnerable to spruce beetle attacks, as government officials told a Regional District board of directors meeting on Sept. 5.

  • Coastal GasLink to meet with Houston council

    Issues connected to pipeline construction to be discussed

  • Ferry service essential to community, labour board hears

    Residents hope the regular service of the Francois Lake ferry can be maintained amid a labour dispute between the vessel's staff and the employer.

  • Houston declared ‘age friendly’

    Steps taken to improve quality of life for seniors

  • We need a rototiller

    The Houston Community Garden held their fall harvest BBQ last week, Sept. 24. Everyone harvested their beds and started prepping for the winter season. "Over all it was a good year, the only crop that didn't do well were the carrots. Houston Community garden has a total of 52 beds between the two sites and there is also one large plot that is planted to sell produce at the Houston Farmers market. The produce from the individual beds goes to the participant that maintained them. The produce from the main bed is sold to help maintain the garden. If there is any left after the last farmers market we will donate the vegetables to the local soup kitchen," said Jennifer Williams, Adult Literacy from Houston Link to Learning. She went on to say, "Houston Link to Learning has run the community garden for approximately 15 years. We rely on volunteers to help us maintain it. If anyone is interested in helping out next year or would like to apply for a garden bed, follow us on Facebook in the spring and look for our registration dates. Right now we are in need of someone with a rototiller. Curly's Lawn and Garden donated his time for many years but is unable to continue so if anyone could do that for us that would be great." Please call Houston Link to Learning at 250-845-2727. (Angelique Houlihan photos)

  • Annual not-profit burger cookoff ready to grill up a storm

    The event will pit members of HRSS and Work B.C. head-to-head in a burger-making challenge