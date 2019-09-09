Collision on Horse Lake Road near Highway 97 intersection in 100 Mile House

A two-vehicle collision has left part of Horse Lake Road blocked off.
The incident occurred on the intersection of Highway 97 and Horse Lake Road with the Westbound lane currently blocked off.
Emergency services are on site.
