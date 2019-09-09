Emergency services seen on Horse Lake Road following a collision. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

Collision on Horse Lake Road near Highway 97 intersection in 100 Mile House

Emergency services are on site

A two-vehicle collision has left part of Horse Lake Road blocked off.

The incident occurred on the intersection of Highway 97 and Horse Lake Road with the Westbound lane currently blocked off.

Emergency services are on site.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

