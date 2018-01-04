Collision on Highway 99 in South Surrey

One southbound lane on Highway 99 is blocked this morning at 16 Avenue in South Surrey due to a collision.
According to a DriveBC alert – posted just before 6 a.m. Thursday – the 16 Avenue off-ramp is closed as a result.
More to come…
Crash closes 16 Avenue off-ramp
One southbound lane on Highway 99 is blocked this morning at 16 Avenue in South Surrey due to a collision.
According to a DriveBC alert – posted just before 6 a.m. Thursday – the 16 Avenue off-ramp is closed as a result.
More to come…
A fatal, two-vehicle accident took place Wednesday night
The recent story about a plea to donate blood, sparked much dialogue on the Trail Times website
Radium and Canal Flats car chargers installed, Sparwood coming soon
A fire ripped through the Patterson's home on Christmas
City centre concept suggests major public space at park, keeping South Fraser Way five lanes
Shuswap Water Council releases report on water testing for nonylphenols
Suspected herbicide use by CN, Wolverine open house and Canada C3's epic 150-day voyage