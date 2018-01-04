Collision on Highway 99 in South Surrey

Crash closes 16 Avenue off-ramp

One southbound lane on Highway 99 is blocked this morning at 16 Avenue in South Surrey due to a collision.

According to a DriveBC alert – posted just before 6 a.m. Thursday – the 16 Avenue off-ramp is closed as a result.

More to come…

Previous story
Police looking for break-and-enter suspect caught on surveillance video
Next story
After a big year; Trail sets sights on 2018

Just Posted

ECHO, B2B to hold free audition workshop in Qualicum Beach

  • 10 hours ago

 

Vancouver band the Zolas begin 2018 with Nanaimo show

  • 10 hours ago

 

North Delta happenings: week of Jan. 4

  • 10 hours ago

 

Letter: Help needed for another refugee family

  • 10 hours ago

 

Most Read