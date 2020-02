Emergency vehicles seen on Highway 97 following a collision near Canim Hendrix Lake Road. (Brendan Kyle Jure - 100 Mile Free Press)

A collision on the intersection of Canim Hendrix Lake Road and Highway 97 has left the highway closed just north of the intersection in both directions.

Exeter Truck Road and Canim-Hendrix Lake Road are still open though.

Emergency services, including the RCMP and 100 Mile Fire Rescue could be seen on-site at 3:28 p.m.

