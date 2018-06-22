Collision on Highway 1 backs up eastbound traffic in Abbotsford

A BC HighwayCam captures eastbound traffic at Sumas Way in Abbotsford at 3:52 p.m. on Friday following a collision before Whatcom Road.

A multi-car collision on Highway 1 in Abbotsford has eastbound traffic backed up on Friday afternoon.

The crash is in the right-hand lanes before Whatcom Road.

Traffic, as of 4 p.m., was backed up past Clearbrook Road.