A BC HighwayCam captures eastbound traffic at Sumas Way in Abbotsford at 3:52 p.m. on Friday following a collision before Whatcom Road.

Collision on Highway 1 backs up eastbound traffic in Abbotsford

Multi-vehicle crash occurs Friday afternoon before Whatcom Road

  • Jun. 22, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A multi-car collision on Highway 1 in Abbotsford has eastbound traffic backed up on Friday afternoon.

The crash is in the right-hand lanes before Whatcom Road.

Traffic, as of 4 p.m., was backed up past Clearbrook Road.

