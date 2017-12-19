Collision on Highway 1 and rain/snow mix affecting morning commute

A crash on Highway 1 in Abbotsford near Whatcom Road on Tuesday morning affected westbound traffic. The incident was in the clearing stages at around 8:30 a.m.

A collision on Highway 1 in Abbotsford and hazardous driving conditions have made for a slow commute for some motorists on Tuesday morning.

The collision took place west of Whatcom Road and is affecting the westbound lanes.

A tow truck was on the scene just after 8:30 a.m., but traffic is still slow in the area.

Heavy rain, mixed with snow, is also causing issues. Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning.

Snow is expected to start this afternoon, as the temperature drops to one degree.

As much as 10 centimetres of snow is expected in some areas, ending late this evening with sunny skies forecast for tomorrow.

Periods of rain and snow are expected on Thursday.