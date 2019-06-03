Collision on Columbia Avenue slows traffic

Drivers may want to detour around the scene

A motor vehicle incident involving two trucks slowed traffic on Columbia Avenue Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 2:45 p.m. on Columbia Avenue near 22nd Street and Kootenay Industrial Supply.

Emergency crews attended the scene.

