Collision north of Quesnel sends three to hospital

Three people were transported to hospital after a two-vehicle collision north of Quesnel Tuesday night that shut down Highway 97.

At approximately 6:20 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, the Quesnel RCMP responded to a collision on Highway 97 near Dunkley.

A Ford truck entered the highway from a driveway and was struck by a northbound pickup, according to a press release from the RCMP. Police say the driver of the Ford truck and the driver and passenger of the northbound truck were transported by ambulance to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The highway was shut down while the scene was investigated by the police.

A second collision occurred when a semi truck rear-ended another semi that was stopped at the scene in traffic. There were no injuries from that collision.

Quesnel RCMP are using these collisions as a reminder for motorists to use extra caution while driving in winter weather.

“We want to remind the public to slow down and drive appropriately for the road conditions,” Sgt. Richard Weseen said in the release. “Motor vehicle collisions are avoidable when drivers exercise caution in bad weather. Those that drive too fast for the road conditions are placing themselves and others at risk.”

Both collision are still being investigated by the police, and RCMP say alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

