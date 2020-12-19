Collision leaves nearly 590 West Shore residents with no power

BC Hydro crews on the way, no estimate when power will resume

A morning collision left 586 customers without power in the Highlands on Dec. 19. (BC Hydro Outage Map)

A Saturday morning collision has left nearly 590 West Shore residents with no power.

According to BC Hydro, a “motor vehicle accident” is to blame for a power outage that began just before 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 19.

We're aware of the power outage near #Langford that's affecting 586 customers in the area. Crews have been assigned and they'll be sharing updates here: https://t.co/Oenyg7TVXu pic.twitter.com/Anee3wcjSL — BC Hydro (@bchydro) December 19, 2020

The outage is affecting 586 customers between Aspen Road and Woodridge Place, and Ross Durrance Road and Taylor Way in the Highlands.

By 10 a.m., crews were on their way and expected to arrive by 11 a.m. BC Hydro did not indicate when the outage is expected to be resolved.

West Shore RCMP confirmed that officers were still on scene dealing with traffic impacts at 10:45 a.m.

More to come.

