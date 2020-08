Duncan volunteer firefighters were quick to respond on Thursday evening after a driver knocked over a fire hydrant on Ypres Street.

The hydrant was gushing water several feet in the air and a large puddle had spread down the block by the time firefighters arrived, but it didn’t take long for them to get the situation under control.

There were no obvious serious injuries, but no further information was available immediately about the driver.

Cowichan Valley Citizen